Matt Ritchie’s Pompey future tops today’s news agenda after The News revealed he is poised to leave Fratton Park

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matt Ritchie is justified in seeking a move away from Fratton Park, after being told he’s not guaranteed starting minutes for Pompey next season.

That’s according to The News’ chief sports writer, Neil Allen, who believes the 35-year-old has legitimate reasons to seek a new career path after playing such a ‘pivotal’ role in the Blues’ successful bid to retain their Championship status last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The award-winning journalist, however, can also see Pompey’s side of the argument - especially with John Mousinho keen to replicate the influence Josh Murphy displays down the left flank on the Blues’ right wing.

Matt Ritchie’s Pompey impending exit - how it unfolded

The situation came to a head on Wednesday, with The News revealing that Ritchie’s second spell at the club was edging towards an exit.

The Blues Academy product, who joined from Newcastle on a free transfer last summer, didn’t travel with the rest of the Pompey first-team squad for their training camp in Slovakia. Instead, he stayed at home, where work is currently under way to find him another club.

The shock development comes after the Fratton favourite started 28 times for his hometown club in the Championship last season and scored five goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet the winger registered just one assist all term, lending the Blues to actively seek alternatives who could perhaps replicate Murphy’s 21 goal contributions moving forward.

Neil Allen’s take on Matt Ritchie situation

Speaking in the latest episode of Pompey Talk, which was recorded moments after the Ritchie news broke and can be viewed in full here, Allen said he sees where the Blues are coming from in terms of their need to become a more rounded attacking force and their desire to improve.

Yet he’s also off the opinion that Ritchie will begrudgingly leave after playing such a crucial role for them last season, with his overall game - offensively and defensively - a key reason why the club retained their Championship status for another year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked on Pompey Talk whether he was surprised by the development, Allen responded: ‘Yeah, particularly (after) the pivotal role he had.

‘Pompey’s season probably changed when he was put in the team at Hull (at the start of November). They changed their style and the results changed.

‘He was a pivotal, pivotal player. His energy, his enthusiasm, his drive, he was captain when Marlon Pack wasn't in the team. And, rightly, Matt will be annoyed that his manager said to him: “yeah, you're not going to play from the start as much”.

‘However, on the flip side, Pompey as an attacking force, are over-reliant on the left wing through Josh Murphy. So they're looking to also change up on the right wing, get some more attacking play on the right wing. That can give them a different attacking edge than Matt Ritchie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘But Matt Ritchie's not just about attacking, is he? It's his work rate, it's his energy, his leadership - you can hear him chanting on the pitch!

‘Defensively, he's outstanding as well because of that work rate. But Pompey want to evolve, they want to get better. We know they want to get a couple of wingers.

‘They need a right winger, they need a left winger as well. So that was a situation, with them wanting to strengthen the squad, and there's still plenty of time to strengthen that squad.

‘But Matt Ritchie, unfortunately, doesn't like the idea of fewer match minutes, which you can understand.’