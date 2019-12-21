POMPEY have paid tribute to John Jenkins, the 100-year-old D-Day veteran who was a matchday steward for years, in today’s programme.

The Blues are at home to Ipswich this afternoon, the first home game since Mr Jenkins passed away on Tuesday.

Mr Jenkins, of Eastern Road, was a devoted fan and worked as a boardroom steward at the ground. Already well-known in the city for his appearances at the D-Day Story museum, talking to visitors, he captured the world’s attention when he took a central role in the D-Day commemorations in Portsmouth in the summer.

There will be a minute’s applause for Mr Jenkins, as well as former player Ron Saunders and manager Jim Smith, at today’s game.

READ MORE: Tributes flood in as John Jenkins dies aged 100

Today Pompey chief executive Mark Catlin has paid tribute to him in the programme – and there is a large picture of Mr Jenkins on the cover.

John Jenkins, who died this week aged 100, is featured in the Pompey programme today

Mr Catlin wrote: ‘John was very much part of the family - and not just on matchdays. He was at the Peterborough game a fortnight ago and those who are unfamiliar with him wouldn't have guessed that he had recently turned 100. Despite this, it was still a massive shock to hear of his sad passing on Tuesday morning.

‘The messages we have all seen since then show how popular and well-loved he was - not just at the club, but also across the city of Portsmouth and, following his appearance at the D-Day commemorations over the summer, the entire country and beyond. It was my privilege to have known John in the past few years and to be able to call him my friend. I speak for everyone here at Pompey when I send our deepest condolences to his family.'