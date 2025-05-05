Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jevani Brown’s proposed move to Pompey had the hallmarks of a transfer deadline-day classic.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But more than two-and-a-half years later, the 30-year-old is on the lookout for a new club after being named in a 17-man Bristol Rovers exodus.

On January 31, 2023, the striker was at the centre of Blues interest as they looked to round off their winter business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Early on in the day, Brown - who was then with Exeter City - was linked with a dramatic move to Fratton Park as John Mousinho and sporting director Rich Hughes looked to strengthen the squad following the head coach’s appointment just 11 days prior.

However, with a potential deadline-day move on the cards, the story took an unsuspected twist later that evening, with the 30-year-old tweeting ‘Wolf of Wall Street’. This saw some supporters suggest it had connotations to the famous ‘I’m not leaving’ line from the film.

The Blues did sign fellow forward Paddy Lane with two hours to go in the window, but questions still remained over Brown’s signing, with his post quickly deleted.

But there was no late movement for the forward who had scored 14 goals in 32 appearances prior to Pompey’s interest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just days later, though, the Jamaican was at the centre of allegations after being charged with assaulting two women in Exeter on February 2 - something he later pleaded guilty to.

After missing the second-half of the 2022-23 campaign, having been suspended by the Grecians, Brown made a free-transfer switch to Bristol Rovers in June 2023, where he went on to amass 41 outings in his first term.

The forward then moved to Notts County on loan in August 2024 but only scored two goals in 18 appearances, with his only appearance on the scoresheet coming against non-league Alfreton Town in the FA Cup.

After returning to the Memorial Stadium in January, the 30-year-old never played for Rovers again and was subsequently part of a mass exodus of players following their relegation to League Two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following Bristol Rovers’ 4-1 defeat to Blackpool on Saturday, head coach Inigo Calderon was sacked - along with assistant Miguel Llera - and were followed out the door by nine out-of-contract players as well as their five loan men.

Bristol Rovers’ mass exodus - including for Pompey target Jevani Brown

Jevani Brown scored two goals in 41 appearance for Rovers. | Getty Images

That was part of an ‘extensive and thorough review’ of the club’s footballing operations after making a return to League Two after three seasons.

Sporting director Ricky Martin said: ‘On behalf of Bristol Rovers I would like to express my gratitude to each of the players and staff who are moving on from the Club this summer. Each goes with our collective best wishes for the future.

‘The hard work is already underway in terms of our preparations for the 2025/26 season, including a comprehensive recruitment process for both our coaching department and first-team squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘While we are all experiencing the pain of our confirmed relegation, we are channelling that energy into ensuring our team and Club is in the best possible position ahead of our first League Two fixture in August.’

Since Brown’s deadline-day saga with Pompey, the striker has netted just four goals in the following two seasons - three of which have came against non-league opposition - and amassed just 59 appearances.

Your next Pompey read: Portsmouth boss delivers significant update over West Ham United loan star’s return