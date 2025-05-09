Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Pompey midfielder Ben Stevenson is on the hunt for a new home once again.

The forgotten Fratton Park title winner has been released by Cambridge United following their relegation from League One.

The 28-year-old only joined the U’s in January after his two-year Blues contract was mutually terminated, in order to join the Abbey Stadium outfit.

However, it was a frustrating five-month spell with Neil Harris’ side, amassing 17 league appearances and featuring in only four victories.

And that disappointing end to the season saw Cambridge’s four-year stay in the third-tier come to an end after avoiding relegation the campaign before.

The midfielder joins 18 other members of Harris’ squad to depart the Abbey Stadium this summer, following their 23rd-placed finish.

Stevenson was released alongside Jack Stevens, Louis Chadwick, Danny Andrew, Paul Digby, George Thomas, Jubril Okedina, Jordan Cousins, Dan Barton, Brandon Njoku, Amaru Kaunda, Marko Marosi and Scott Malone. Meanwhile, Gary Gardner’s contract was mutually terminated and leaves along with the U’s seven loan players who return to their parent clubs.

The former Millwall boss is leaving no stone unturned in a bid to make an instant comeback to League One, with planning already underway to form his squad for next term.

While the Pompey title winner was released, another former Blues defender is in talks to remain with Cambridge. The club announced they had opened discussions with Michael Morrison over fresh terms after his two-and-a-half-year deal came to a close.

The 37-year-old joined the U’s in January 2023 after departing Fratton Park just six months into his deal at PO4. Since then, the centre-back has amassed 106 appearances following his return to his boyhood side.

Ben Stevenson. | Jason Brown.

Stevenson is now looking for a fresh start following the mass-exodus under Harris at the Abbey Stadium. The midfielder started just 11 of his 17 outings for the U’s, joining the club under former boss Gary Monk. Now under new management, the 28-year-old has been told he is no longer part of the head coach’s plans.

The former Forest Green talent’s release comes just a year after winning the League One title with the Blues. Stevenson made just four outings in the league for John Mousinho’s men as they secured a Championship spot for the first time in 12 years.

Signed as a free agent in June 2023, he totalled just 12 appearances in his 18-month stay and featured twice for Pompey earlier in the campaign. But after outings against Millwall in the Carabao Cup and Luton in the league, he would never play for the club again after being de-registered from the 25-man squad alongside Tom Lowery.