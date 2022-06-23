But how does their calendar for the campaign ahead look when Capital One Cup, Papa John’s Trophy and FA Cup dates are added into the mix?
And what about the World Cup? What games will it overlap, with the Blues likely to be without Wales midfielder Joe Morrell for that period?
Here’s how Pompey’s season shapes up, with their Carabao Cup first round opponents to be announced later today.
AFC Wimbledon and Crawley are teams they will face in the Papa John’s Trophy, with the third side to be revealed today as well.
Pompey’s 2022-23 fixtures
July
Sat 30 Sheffield Wednesday (A)
August
Sat 6 Lincoln City (H)
Wed 10 Carabao Cup 1st round
Sat 13 Cheltenham Town (A)
Tue16 Cambridge United (H)
Sat 20 Bristol Rovers (H)
Wed 24 Carabao Cup 2nd round
Sat 27 Port Vale (A)
Tue 30 Papa John’s Trophy
September
Sat 3 Peterborough United (H)
Sat 10 Barnsley (A)
Tue13 Burton Albion (A)
Sat 17 Plymouth Argyle (H)
Tue 20 Papa John’s Trophy
Sat 24 Bolton Wanderers (H) – International date
October
Sat 1 Ipswich Town (A)
Sat 8 Fleetwood Town (H)
Sat 15 Charlton Athletic (A)
Tue 18 Papa John’s Trophy
Sat 22 Forest Green Rovers (A)
Tue 25 Oxford United (H)
Sat 29 Shrewsbury Town (H)
November
Sat 5 Emirates FA Cup 1st round
Wed 9 Carabao Cup 3rd round
Sat 12 Morecambe (A)
Sat 19 Derby County (H) – FIFA World Cup
Sat 26 Emirates FA Cup 2nd round/FIFA World Cup
Tue 29 Papa John’s Trophy 2nd round
December
Sat 3 Wycombe Wanderers (A) – FIFA World Cup
Sat 10 Accrington Stanley (A) – FIFA World Cup
Tue Dec 13 Papa John’s Trophy 3rd round
Sat 17 MK Dons (H) – FIFA World Cup
Wed 21 Carabao Cup 4th round
Mon 26 Exeter City (A)
Thu 29 Ipswich Town (H)
January
Sun 1 Charlton Athletic (H)
Sat 7 Fleetwood Town (A) – Emirates FA Cup 3rd round
Tue 10 Papa John’s Trophy quarter-final
Wed 11 Carabao Cup 5th round
Sat 14 Bolton Wanderers (A)
Sat 21 Exeter City (H)
Wed 25 Carabao Cup semi-final 1st leg
Sat 28 Peterborough United (A) – Emirates FA Cup fourth round
Tue 31 Papa John’s Trophy semi-final
February
Wed 1 Carabao Cup semi-final 2nd leg
Sat 4 Barnsley (H)
Sat 11 Plymouth Argyle (A)
Tue 14 Burton Albion (H)
Sat 18 Lincoln City (A)
Sun 19 Papa John’s Trophy final
Sat 25 Cheltenham Town (H)
Sun 26 Carabao Cup final
March
Wed 1 Emirates FA Cup 5th round
Sat 4 Cambridge United (A)
Sat 11 Sheffield Wednesday (H)
Sat 18 Bristol Rovers (A) - Emirates FA Cup quarter-final
Sat 25 Port Vale (H) – International date
April
Sat 1 Forest Green Rovers (H)
Fri 7 MK Dons (A)
Mon 10 Morecambe (H)
Sat 15 Shrewsbury Town (A)
Tue 18 Oxford United (A)
Sat 22 Accrington Stanley (H) – Emirates FA Cup semi-final
Sat 29 Derby County (A)
May
Sat 6 Wycombe Wanderers (H)
June
Sat 3 Emirates FA Cup Final