Portsmouth flexi-season ticket holders to get chance to upgrade to a full season ticket from Monday

But due to the recently announced stadium works programme and the late notice of the government’s lifting of Covid guidelines, these tickets will only come into effect from the visit of Cambridge United to Fratton Park on Saturday, September 18.

That means that all fans will need to purchase individual tickets for the Blues’ first three home fixtures against Crewe (August 14), Shrewsbury (August 17) and Plymouth (September 6).

Meanwhile, the redevelopment work currently taking place at PO4 will lead to some supporters having to be relocated to a different seat for part or all of the forthcoming campaign.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The process of upgrading tickets begins at 6pm on Monday, August 2.

Those interested will have until 5pm on Wednesday, September 1, to do so, with full season ticket prices frozen from the club’s 2019-20 rates.

That means an adult season ticket remains at £313, the senior (65+) price stays at £231, while a junior and wheelchair user has entry for £68 and £157 respectively.

As mentioned, fans upgrading to a full season ticket still need to purchase individual match tickets for the opening three home league matches.

Flexi-season ticket holders can upgrade to a full season ticket from next Monday. Picture: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Yet, these will be available at a special pro-rata season ticket rate ( for example: adult – £13; senior – £13, young person – £11; and ambulant – £10).

Flexi-season ticket holders who choose not to upgrade will also pay the pro-rata rate for the opening three home league matches.

They will thereafter pay the regular price for match tickets.

Tickets for the Crewe, Shrewsbury and Plymouth matches will go on sale to full and flexi-season ticket holders on Monday (6pm).

Members will then be able to purchase a ticket from 6pm on Thursday (August 5), before the general sale period begins at 6pm on Friday, August 6.

Individual tickets for home games range from £24 (adult advanced sales) to £7 (junior).

Flexi-season ticket holders who do not upgrade to a full season ticket can purchase all home games from the Cambridge fixture to Oxford’s visit on Boxing Day in one block.

The three-day priority window to purchase entry for these fixtures begins on Monday, September 6 at 6pm.

Tickets will then go on sale to members from 6pm on Thursday, September 9, before the general sale period begins on Friday, September 10.

Supporters affected by the Fratton Park redevelopment work will be contacted directly by the ticket office with more information.

Meanwhile, some season ticket holders may be contacted to move seats from midway through the season.