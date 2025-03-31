Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey are closing in on Championship safety after their win against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

Josh Murphy’s carefully-crafted effort 20 minutes into the contest was the difference for the Blues, who extended their advantage over the bottom three to seven points.

But while Pompey’s campaign is nearing its conclusion, it’s the exact opposite for a familiar face at the other side of the North Sea. Indeed, the 2025 Eliteserien league in Norway only started on Sunday - and it proved to be a debut to remember for Valerenga IF’s new striker Elias Sorensen.

The former Fratton Park frontman impressed in his first competitive match for Gier Bakke’s side and capped off his league debut for the club by scoring in their 3-1 win over Viking Stavanger. His 41st-minute strike was the opening goal in the Bohemians’ campaign and helped them occupy third place in the newly-created First Division division.

For some eagle-eyed Pompey fans, it’s a tagline to a new season that sounds somewhat similar.

How Elias Sorensen marked his debut for Pompey

Sorensen, of course, netted the Blues’ first goal back in the Championship when they drew 3-3 with Leeds United on the opening day of the season. His powerful effort cancelled out Pascal Struijk’s early penalty after 23 minutes, with a Callum Lang double then helping John Mousinho’s men earn a hard-fought point at Elland Road.

Elias Sorensen scored Pompey’s first goal back in the Championship. | National World

Unfortunately, that represented the former Newcastle talent’s only goal during his short Fratton Park stay. Despite signing a three-year deal upon his Pompey arrival from Danish side Esbjerg last summer, he was allowed to leave on a permanent basis after just five months in January.

During his five-month stint on the south coast, Sorensen appeared 13 times for Pompey in all competitions. Following a disappointing first-half showing against Cardiff in October, the 25-year-old subsequently registered just 23 more minutes in a Blues shirt before completing a move to Valerenga in the transfer window.

The frontman fell down the pecking order with Kusini Yengi and Mark O’Mahony the preferred option in attack while Colby Bishop continued his recovery from heart surgery.

With the Magic Man making a shock return to first-team action earlier than expected in November, game time would become even more limited and Sorensen was restricted to just substitute appearances.

He was the first member of Mousinho’s squad to depart in January, along with Sammy Silvera, Will Norris, Tom Lowery, Tom McIntyre, Owen Moxon, Ben Stevenson and Anthony Scully.

Sorensen and Valerenga are next in action on Sunday when they face Sarpsborg 08.

