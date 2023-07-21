Portsmouth focus on squad vacancy as they eye signing number 12 of busy transfer window
The Blues have made no secret of their desire to loan out promising pair Josh Oluwayemi and Toby Steward next season.
And with the duo in the process of finalising switches to non-league clubs, Pompey are focused on recruiting a back-up to Will Norris.
As previously revealed by The News, Oluwayemi is being lined up for a move to National League South side Chelmsford City.
Meanwhile, Steward is to join Gosport on loan until Christmas, with the view to serve as their number one.
He turned out for Borough in Wednesday night’s goalless draw against Fleetwood, albeit referred to as a ‘Triallist’ in club communications.
Nonetheless, agreement has been reached, with Academy second-year scholar Harvey Laidlaw having also joined the Southern League Premier South side.
That effectively leaves Norris as the sole keeper available for first-team duty with the August 5 kick-off against Bristol Rovers looming.
Yet sporting director Rich Hughes has long planned to add a number two to the Blues’ ranks and has been working on candidates since before the end of last season.
A loan away from Fratton Park for Oluwayemi was mooted even before his disappointing display against Wycombe in the final match.
Certainly that performance hasn’t affected the high regard within the club for the ex-Spurs man, who subsequently earned a 12-month contract extension.
But the Blues are convinced the 22-year-old needs regular football in 2023-24 to aid his development, rather than sitting on the first-team bench.
Similarly, the 18-year-old Steward also requires matches, following loans with the Rocks and Salisbury last term.
Pompey believe Gosport, under the new management of Pat Suraci and Joe Lea, will provide him with that prized platform.
Meanwhile, Academy pair Destiny Ojo and Sam Folarin have completed their loan moves to Poole Town.
The teenage strikers have both caught the eye during pre-season after handed friendly opportunities in first-team fixtures.