The Blues have made no secret of their desire to loan out promising pair Josh Oluwayemi and Toby Steward next season.

And with the duo in the process of finalising switches to non-league clubs, Pompey are focused on recruiting a back-up to Will Norris.

As previously revealed by The News, Oluwayemi is being lined up for a move to National League South side Chelmsford City.

He turned out for Borough in Wednesday night’s goalless draw against Fleetwood, albeit referred to as a ‘Triallist’ in club communications.

Nonetheless, agreement has been reached, with Academy second-year scholar Harvey Laidlaw having also joined the Southern League Premier South side.

That effectively leaves Norris as the sole keeper available for first-team duty with the August 5 kick-off against Bristol Rovers looming.

Toby Steward is joining Gosport on loan along with Harvey Laidlaw. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Yet sporting director Rich Hughes has long planned to add a number two to the Blues’ ranks and has been working on candidates since before the end of last season.

A loan away from Fratton Park for Oluwayemi was mooted even before his disappointing display against Wycombe in the final match.

Certainly that performance hasn’t affected the high regard within the club for the ex-Spurs man, who subsequently earned a 12-month contract extension.

But the Blues are convinced the 22-year-old needs regular football in 2023-24 to aid his development, rather than sitting on the first-team bench.

Similarly, the 18-year-old Steward also requires matches, following loans with the Rocks and Salisbury last term.

Pompey believe Gosport, under the new management of Pat Suraci and Joe Lea, will provide him with that prized platform.

Meanwhile, Academy pair Destiny Ojo and Sam Folarin have completed their loan moves to Poole Town.

