Robbie Blake is hoping Brad Lethbridge can fire Bognor to FA Cup success.

The Pompey youngster has rejoined the Rocks on loan after spending last term at Nyewood Lane.

Lethbridge picked up a thigh strain in pre-season, meaning he only made his first appearance of the campaign when coming off the bench in Bognor’s 2-0 defeat to Carshalton Athletic last weekend.

But the third-year scholar is set to start when the Rocks host Sittingbourne in the first qualifying round of the Cup tomorrow.

And Blake insists the Gosport forward is ready to fire.

The Rocks coach told the Bognor Observer: ‘Bradley is raring to go and he will start the game. It'll be a tough tie because Sittingbourne will look to progress and they will have seen our recent results haven't been great.

‘But the cup gives us a break from the league and is the perfect chance for us to get a win under our belts and then kick on in the league.

‘We're all looking forward to it. The FA Cup is the most prestigious domestic cup competition in the world after all.’

Academy keeper Petar Durin is also on loan at Bognor.

If both feature it’ll mean they’ll be cup-tied and won’t be able to represent Pompey in the competition should they be required later in the campaign.