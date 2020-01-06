Have your say

Pompey have been handed a home tie against Barnsley in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

And that means a Fratton Park homecoming for Blues favourite Conor Chaplin.

Pompey were one of the final four balls to be picked out of the hat tonight, with Premier League leaders Liverpool also still there.

But it was the Championship side Kenny Jackett’s men were paired with, who Chaplin joined from Coventry in the summer.

Pompey were ball number 27 in the draw tonight made at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium home.

The fourth round ties will take place from January 24-27.