Brandon Haunstrup’s knee rehabilitation is going well.

The Waterlooville ace picked up ligament damage in training, which forced him out of both League One semi-final legs against Sunderland.

It means Haunstrup is spending the summer in recovering alongside fellow academy graduate Jack Whatmough – who has cartilage damage and is sidelined until the new year.

Haunstrup’s brace is set to come off next week and the Blues ideally aim to have him back for the early stages of pre-season.

Head physio Bobby Bacic said: ‘Brandon has a lesser injury than Jack and hope he’ll be okay for just the start of pre-season.

‘It’s nice to buddy up and don’t feel too left out of it with a gym buddy to work with.

‘He did a grade two medial collateral ligament so he’s having conservative treatment and is just going along steady.

‘He’s in a brace at the moment but is going along nicely.’