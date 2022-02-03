Portsmouth goal machine set to return to Hampshire with ex-Bristol City, Ipswich Town and Bournemouth man exiting Bristol Rovers

Pompey’s prolific former striker is set to link up with National League outfit Eastleigh.

The man who bagged 41 goals in 99 appearances at Fratton Park between 2017 and 2020 has been deemed surplus to requirements by League Two outfit Bristol Rovers.

Pitman failed to find a club on deadline day, but it appears the two parties are ready to come to an agreement over the last six months of his contract.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And, according to BBC Radio Solent, that will pave the way for the former Bournemouth, Bristol City and Ipswich Town man to link up with the Spitfires.

Pitman was the first striker since Svetoslav Todorov in the 2002-03 campaign to break the 20-goal barrier, when he bagged 25 goals in 41 outings in the 2017-18 season.

The 34-year-old hasn’t been able to replicate that form this term at the Memorial Ground, however, scoring four goals in 18 appearances with eight of those outings starts, after joining from Swindon Town.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Former Pompey striker Brett Pitman Picture: Joe Pepler