Craig MacGillivray has been named in the Scotland squad for their two Euro 2020 qualifiers this month.

The Pompey stopper is part of Steve Clarke’s 24-man set-up for the Group I games against Russia (October 10) and San Marino (October 13).

It represents the second time MacGillivray has been named in a Scotland squad having received a maiden call-up for the qualifiers with Russia and Belgium last month.

The 26-year-old will battle it out for his first cap with Wigan goalkeeper David Marshall and Sunderland stopper Jon McLaughlin.

MacGillivray becomes the third Pompey player called up by his country in the latest squads.

Midfielder Ross McCrorie is in the Scotland under-21 squad, while Ronan Curtis has been named Mick McCarthy’s latest Republic of Ireland set-up.