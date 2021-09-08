Gavin Bazunu makes a save during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying match at Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Picture date: Tuesday September 7, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Republic. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

The Pompey loanee goalkeeper made 10 saves from 11 shots faced on a night where his stock rose immensely. The 19-year-old is being credited for preventing the visitors from taking all three points away from the Republic of Ireland following a performance beyond his teenage years.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic gave Serbia the lead in the 20th minute, and Bazunu was unfortunate not to keep out his attempt as his fingertips couldn’t provide enough contact to avert the danger.

However, the 19-year-old more than deserved the point his national side eventually gained thanks to an own goal scored by Nikola Milenkovic with four minutes remaining.

Last night’s performance caps off an impressive two-week spell with his national team as across three games, Bazunu saved 18 shots from 22 attempts; including a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty.

Speaking to RTE Sport Bazunu said: "It was brilliant, I had a lot to do and I was happy I was able to make a few saves in the game.

"I was delighted we were able to come with a result in the end because the lads deserved it. We put in a really good performance.

"I was delighted to be able to contribute my part for the team. That's my job as a goalkeeper, and hopefully I can continue to do it regularly.