The first-year scholar has been selected to attend a training camp specifically for the Three Lions’ youth-team players.

The get-together will take place next month at St George’s Park, with Steward no stranger to the international set-up having been selected for similar training already this season.

Steward,16, has been at Pompey’s academy since under-10 level but this year his career has well and truly taken off.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The keeper has produced some excellent performances for Liam Daish’s youngsters this term, featuring 11 times and helping the team sit top of the Youth Alliance League south-west division.

And his displays for the under-18s has seen the former Henry Cort Community College student catch the eye of Pompey head coach Danny Cowley, with Steward being named on the bench for all three of the Blues’ Papa John’s Trophy games to date, despite his age.

He was also Alex Bass’ understudy at Wycombe on Saturday as the Fratton Park outfit beat the Chairboys 1-0 in League One with first-choice stopper Gavin Bazunu away on international duty with the Republic of Ireland.

Young Pompey keeper Toby Steward will meet up with England again next month

Steward will unlikely be part of the first-team set-up on Saturday, when Pompey host AFC Wimbledon at Fratton Park.

However, he’ll get his chance to bolster his ever-growing stock when the young Blues travel to Evesham tonight to take on Cheltenham in the second round of the FA Youth Cup.

It will represent another opportunity to highlight exactly what the Whiteley-based youngster is capable of and boost his big-game experience ahead of what will hopefully be a long and distinguished career at Fratton Park.

Announcing his son’s latest England selection on Twitter, Steward’s dad Gary described his call-up as ‘amazing’.