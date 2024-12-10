Portsmouth hand Championship full debut as John Mousinho reshuffles against Norwich after double suspension blow
With Callum Lang and Andre Dozzell banned following five bookings each, the ensuing reshuffle sees Moxon and Paddy Lane coming into the side against Norwich tonight.
Moxon is named in midfield, representing his first start of a campaign which has seen him struggle for minutes, on occasions being left out of the match-day squad entirely.
While Lane is back in the team for the first time since Cardiff in October, when he was forced off early with an Achilles injury.
Elsewhere, Ryley Towler and Harvey Blair are recalled to the bench in place of the promoted Moxon and Lane.
Pompey: Schmid, Devlin, Poole, Pack, Ogilvie, Potts, Moxon, Lane, Ritchie, Murphy, Bishop.
Subs: Archer, Towler, Blair, Sorensen, Swanson, McIntyre, Silvera, Saydee, Kamara.
