Portsmouth hand Championship full debut as John Mousinho reshuffles against Norwich after double suspension blow

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen

Chief sports writer

Published 10th Dec 2024, 18:58 BST
Owen Moxon makes his first Pompey start of the season in tonight's clash with Nowich. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Owen Moxon makes his first Pompey start of the season in tonight's clash with Nowich. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Owen Moxon has been handed a Championship full debut as John Mousinho plugs the gaps caused by suspensions.

With Callum Lang and Andre Dozzell banned following five bookings each, the ensuing reshuffle sees Moxon and Paddy Lane coming into the side against Norwich tonight.

Moxon is named in midfield, representing his first start of a campaign which has seen him struggle for minutes, on occasions being left out of the match-day squad entirely.

Owen Moxon makes his first Pompey start of the season in tonight's clash with Nowich. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesplaceholder image
Owen Moxon makes his first Pompey start of the season in tonight's clash with Nowich. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

While Lane is back in the team for the first time since Cardiff in October, when he was forced off early with an Achilles injury.

Elsewhere, Ryley Towler and Harvey Blair are recalled to the bench in place of the promoted Moxon and Lane.

Pompey: Schmid, Devlin, Poole, Pack, Ogilvie, Potts, Moxon, Lane, Ritchie, Murphy, Bishop.

Subs: Archer, Towler, Blair, Sorensen, Swanson, McIntyre, Silvera, Saydee, Kamara.

