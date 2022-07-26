And Sean Raggett returns from the back injury which has kept him out for two-and-a-half weeks in north London.
Meanwhile, Colby Bishop builds up his minutes following his £500,000 arrival from Accrington Stanley and a second-half runout against Coventry on Saturday.
The likes of Jay Mingi, Zak Swanson, Harry Jewitt-White, Haji Mnoga and Liam Vincent are all part of the Blues squad who take on the National League side.
Pompey: Oluwayemi; Swanson, Morrison, Raggett, Vincent; Tunnicliffe, Jewitt-White, Mingi, Bridgman; Bishop, Gifford. Subs: Steward, Mnoga, Freeman, Hurst, Payce, Fox, Laidlaw, Simpson.