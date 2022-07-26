Pompey face Barnet tonight

And Sean Raggett returns from the back injury which has kept him out for two-and-a-half weeks in north London.

Meanwhile, Colby Bishop builds up his minutes following his £500,000 arrival from Accrington Stanley and a second-half runout against Coventry on Saturday.

The likes of Jay Mingi, Zak Swanson, Harry Jewitt-White, Haji Mnoga and Liam Vincent are all part of the Blues squad who take on the National League side.