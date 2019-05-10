Pompey have handed Sunderland 2,000 tickets for the League One play-off semi-final at Fratton Park on Thursday.

That’s the same amount as the Blues have been given by the Black Cats for the first leg at the Stadium of Light tomorrow (7.30pm).

Despite 3,222 members of the Fratton faithful making the trip to Wearside for the League One clash on April 27, Pompey had their allocation cut.

Chief executive Mark Catlin revealed it was because of the pyrotechnic device that was thrown from the away end into the home section after Jamal Lowe’s equaliser in the 1-1 draw.

Ten per cent of stadium’ capacity or 2,000 tickets is the minimum number of tickets the Football League require clubs to sell to away fans in play-off games.

Sunderland brought 2,400 fans to Fratton Park in December. Pompey delivered a 3-1 victory in the League One clash.

Tickets in the home end for next week’s play-off second leg are sold out.