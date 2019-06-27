Have your say

Pompey have handed a trial to former Luton striker Aaron Jarvis.

The 21-year-old reported for Blues training this morning and is a player Kenny Jackett is running his eye over ahead of the new League One season.

He was joined by Norwich’s Sean Raggett at Pompey’s training base at Roko, after he arrived on a season-long loan deal.

Jarvis moved to Luton in the summer of 2017 for an undisclosed fee, after scoring 14 goals in 47 appearances for hometown club Basingstoke.

He made four first-team appearances for the Hatters during the 2017-18 season, netting his first goal in a 4-0 victory over West Ham under-21s in the Checkatrade Trophy.

Jarvis then went out on loan to National League side Boreham Wood, where he failed to score in four appearances.

Pompey triallist Aaron Jarvis Picture: Habibur Rahman

Last season, the front man made 10 appearances for Luton and scored in the Kenilworth Road side’s Checkatrade Trophy fixture against Brighton under-21s.

He was sent out again on loan, though, signing for Scottish Championship Falkrik on January 31.

At the Bairns, Jarvis failed to score in 12 outings.

He has since been released by Luton following the expiration of his contract.

Blues boss Kenny Jackett has already bolstered his striker options this summer with the arrival of Ellis Harrison from Ipswich for a fee believed to be around £450,000.