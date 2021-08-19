Portsmouth handed Doncaster Rovers boost as ex-Norwich City and Swindon Town man enters fray

The summer arrival is expected to be available for this weekend’s trip to Doncaster Rovers, as his side look to keep up their perfect league start.

The man who has agreed a one-year pay-as-you-play deal at Fratton Park after leaving Premier League Norwich City this summer, will be in Danny Cowley’s squad for the first time at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Thompson has been building his fitness following an injury setback, after his linked up with the Blues on trial at the end of last month.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 26-year-old, brother of former Pompey defender Nathan Thompson, has been hindered by a series of different issues in recent seasons including Achilles, shoulder and hamstring problems.

Pompey have placed the ex-Swindon man on tailored programme to aid his progress, and hopefully move towards avoiding a recurrence of previous issues.

But Cowley explained that doesn’t mean Thompson can’t come into the selection picture, and bolster what is now looking to be some powerful midfield options.

Louis Thompson, right, in Norwich colours (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

He said: ‘Louis is available from this weekend, so he will either be in the 18 – or the 19-man squad we take.

‘With Louis, we’re doing a six-week piece of work behind the scenes.

‘He will still be able to play, but it will be a gradual process with him which will hopefully give us some long-term benefits.

‘He is a really good player but he just needs that rhythm. He can work the rest of it out for himself.

Louis Thompson in training for Pompey. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘He will be a really nice option for us if we can get him to that place.

‘He’s a talented player, though, and there are definitely things we can do to help him.

‘Louis is a great kid and he is so professional. When they are that committed it gives them a good chance.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.