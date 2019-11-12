Have your say

Pompey have been handed a FA Cup second-round tie with Altrincham.

The Blues will face the National League North side after triumphing 2-1 at Harrogate.

Pompey were the second tie out of the hat in the draw which was hosted by Chichester City.

Guy Rutherford's men were celebrating behind handed a guaranteed clash with League One opposition.

They will travel to meet either second-placed Wycombe or Tranmere in an exciting tie for the eighth-tier outfit.

The second-round tie will be played between Friday, November 29 and Monday, December 2.