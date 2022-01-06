Portsmouth handed potential trip to League One leaders Rotherham United in Papa John's Trophy
Pompey will face a trip to Rotherham United in the quarter-finals of the Papa John’s Trophy.
That’s if Danny Cowley’s men get past Exeter in tomorrow’s second round clash at St James’ Park - and Cambridge United in next Tuesday’s scheduled tie at the Abbey Stadium
The Blues are playing catch-up after Covid cancellations over the Christmas period, with third-round ties taking place this week.
And it’s a long trek to Yorkshire in the offing with the draw not regionalised at the quarter-final stage.
The ties are to be played the week commencing January 24, 2022.
Full draw
Rotherham v Pompey/Exeter/Cambridge
Sutton United v Harrogate Town
Hartlepool United v Charlton Atletic
Arsenal U21/Chelsea U21 v Wigan Athletic
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
Get 30 per cent off our sport subscription, which gives readers unlimited access to all our Pompey and grassroots coverage for just 9p a day, by using the promo code JanSports30. The deal expires at midnight on January 31.