Portsmouth handed potential trip to League One leaders Rotherham United in Papa John's Trophy

The Papa John's Trophy quarter-final draw took place today. Picture: Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images

That’s if Danny Cowley’s men get past Exeter in tomorrow’s second round clash at St James’ Park - and Cambridge United in next Tuesday’s scheduled tie at the Abbey Stadium

The Blues are playing catch-up after Covid cancellations over the Christmas period, with third-round ties taking place this week.

And it’s a long trek to Yorkshire in the offing with the draw not regionalised at the quarter-final stage.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ties are to be played the week commencing January 24, 2022.

Full draw

Rotherham v Pompey/Exeter/Cambridge

Sutton United v Harrogate Town

Hartlepool United v Charlton Atletic

Arsenal U21/Chelsea U21 v Wigan Athletic

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron