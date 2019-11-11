Portsmouth handed prospective FA Cup meeting with National League Altrincham

Have your say

Pompey have been handed a possible FA Cup second-round tie with Altrincham.

The Blues or tonight's first-round opponents Harrogate Town were drawn at home to the National League North side.

Pompey were the second tie out of the hat in the draw which was hosted by Chichester City.

Guy Rutherford's men were celebrating behind handed a guaranteed clash with League One opposition.

They will travel to meet either second-placed Wycombe or Tranmere in an exciting tie for the eighth-tier outfit.

The second-round tie will be played between Friday, November 29 and Monday, December 2.