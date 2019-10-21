Have your say

Pompey have been drawn away to non-league Harrogate Town in the first round of the FA Cup.

The Blues will make the trip to the National League outfit over the weekend of November 8-11.

Kenny Jackett’s troops were 4-0 winners at another National League side, Maidenhead United, at the same stage last term.

Simon Weaver’s Harrogate team booked their spot in the first round after winning 2-1 at league rivals Halifax Town on Saturday.

Town sit eighth in the National League, just a point off the play-off places.

Pompey, who enter the competition at this stage, reached round four last season before they were knocked out in a replay at Championship outfit QPR.

Ronan Curtis battle for the ball in Pompey's FA Cup first round tie at Maidenhead United last season

Meanwhile, Isthmian League South East side Chichester City – the lowest ranked team left in the competition – received a bye to the second round due to Bury’s expulsion from the EFL.