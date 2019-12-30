Pompey have yet to unlock Ross McCrorie’s potential.

And Kenny Jackett believes the challenge for him and the Scottish prospect is to release his true ability over the second half of the season.

Jackett feels the Fratton faithful have yet to see the best of the 21-year-old, who arrived from Scottish giants Rangers to great fanfare in the summer.

Pompey fended off the likes of Sunderland, who made an incessant late charge for the Scotland under-21 captain, to seal his capture on a season-long loan.

But it hasn’t been plain-sailing for McCrorie since his arrival, after he got sent off on his debut at Shrewsbury.

There’s also been stints on the sidelines with hamstring injuries - the latest arriving against Ipswich earlier this month.

Ross McCrorie. Picture: Graham Hunt

As a result, Jackett feels McCrorie has yet to hit his best form in a Pompey shirt.

Ensuring that happens over an extended period in 2020 has to be the aim now moving forward.

He said: ‘If you’re looking at half a season he’s had a couple of injuries and a suspension.

‘But when he gets back he’ll be looking for a run over the second half of the season.

‘He’ll be looking to play consistent games and get to five, 10 and 15 games on a spin. That’d would be great for him.

‘He hasn’t been able to get there and that does happen for one reason or another.

‘He just has to be patient, get back and when he is he can stay (in the side).

‘Hopefully he’s not out that long, he has a run and we can unlock that potential we see in the second half of the season.’

McCrorie is now closing in on a return from the latest problem which saw him forced off just before the break in the Ipswich win.

A previous hamstring issue saw him miss four games after coming off against Southend at the start of November.

Both of those injuries have arrived playing right-back, a position where Jackett sees the player as his best option at present.

But the Pompey boss is wary of the fact the explosive demands of playing there may be putting different strains on McCrorie’s muscles.

He added: ‘I just wonder whether changing position had anything to do with it (the injury).

‘He’s played games (since recovering from the last injury). It’s not like he’s come back and it’s gone straightaway.

‘He’s had games but the way it was against Ipswich with them playing 3-5-2 and my right-back being the spare man, you could see his runs were there. Maybe that’s made a difference.

‘He’s had three whole games, it’s gone in the fourth and he hasn’t missed any training in between.

‘You’re scratching your head sometimes but you’re looking for patterns and reasons, so you can help.

‘The modern-day full-back is like that (gets up and down the pitch) and is very much needed in our team. You wonder, because he was our outlet against Ipswich.

‘Maybe that had a bearing on it, but he’s a young lad, he’ll heal quickly and get back okay.’