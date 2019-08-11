Pompey fans have been reacting to a memorable day at Fratton Park against Tranmere. Here’s a selection of those views.

Will Ferrell watched Portsmouth beat Tranmere 2-0 at Fratton Park. Must be an unusual feeling watching Tom Naylor and realising you're only the second best Anchorman at the ground. #Pompey #PUP

@bet365

WOW! @Pompey midfielder @Ben8Close doesn't do regular goals #EFLonQuest #Pompey

@QuestTV

Congratulations to @Pompey on a job well done today. A clean sheet to go with our first points of the new season. Fans were great as always! Big match next weekend against Sunderland. #PUP @Pompey

@MichaelEisner

Pompey had the look of promotion contenders today. Solid in defence and added invention in attack. Amazing goal by Close. Tranmere always tried to play football and should be ok despite starting with 2 losses.

@IanDarke

The homeless guy outside Fratton Park has been given a job by @Pompey love that

@lenspen14

Andy Cannon. Could he be the number 10 we are looking for? I certainly think so. The standing ovation he received today was well deserved #pompey

@djliamh

What a reception for @mikeytheproblem and 3 points. Perfect Saturday. The dream is to fight there on the fortress @Pompey @Leeeaton88 @MTKGlobal let’s make it happen. We want to fight infront of the best fans in the world.

@gavj1982

Special day for the Chivs.

Williams first match and its a 2-0 win. He was an exceptionally good boy. Sat and watched the game and didn't need the toilet once! A miracle for a 2yo.

He got a bit scared of the loud cheers when the goals went in. A day to remember

#Pompey

@pompeychiv

Will Ferrell filming the Pompey fans clapping along to ‘Mike Oldfield - Portsmouth’ is what I live for.

@HarvMarksy