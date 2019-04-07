Pompey edged closer to the League One automatic promotion places with victory at Wycombe.

The Blues were pushed all the way but edged to what could prove a crucial 3-2 victory at Adams Park.

Brett Pitman celebrates his first goal at Wycombe. Picture by Joe Pepler

Kenny Jackett’s men failed to climb from fourth in the table, although they closed the gap on second-placed Barnsley to two points after they were beaten at Burton – and they have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Sunderland’s needed a late winner to see off struggling Rochdale.

The Blacks Cats – in third – are two points clear of Pompey having played a game fewer.

But the Fratton faithful were delighted Pompey held on to seal a fourth straight League One victory over Wycombe.

Here’s how the Blues supporters reacted to the win on Twitter:

@EStreet73 - Surely Pits has gained an extra 5mph in the last month or 2? “Pitman did well to race past Dominic Gape down the right and square for Lowe, who spun sharply and curled a shot over." That's twice now! He'll be catching up to 10 soon surely, that's a few of them!

@keend403 - Another win, now let's get another.

@beano438 - Sunderland seem to have been motivated by losing on Sunday. Gonna take some catching.

@johnhorneartist - Yes, get in there. A fantastic win lads, well done Pompey. You've done us fans proud. Glad you kept yourself in front in that game. It's made my Saturday. Thank you Pompey. Yipeeeee

@obrienroberts371 - A really good win after a great cup final win. Gutted Sunderland won or it would have been perfect

@JamiePFC - Super Brett

@_JoshMurphy_ - THANK GOD! Shame Rochdale couldn't hold on.

@bobbeech - We've got some excellent assets in our squad that we could potentially struggle to hold on to if we don't get promoted. I think MacGillivray is amongst them