Portsmouth have their own training home - have they ever been this strong off the pitch before?

@CowleysCows

For all the criticism on the pitch up until this summer it's hard to know ever of a time we've been stronger off of it.

Great news, can’t wait to see the negative spins on this one……

@IanGray34636197

Good news. Infrastructure in place...now some signings please.

@PompeyIsa

An artist's impression of how Roko will look after Pompey bought their training facility

Brilliant owners

@cjsmith1980

Yeah but the Eisners are people who don’t care about the club aren’t they.

@AndrewD03112223

A very good long term move that will be of permanent benefit, well done.

@RayCampbellSays

They are getting there and with the other announcements the future is looking brighter. No doubt players will follow!! PUP!! But I'm sure there will be someone to put a dampener on this as some sort of step back.

Dave Evans-Turner

Prime building land in the future

Glenn Spencer

Dave Evans-Turner new ground - fact.

Spencer Gruchy Calvert

Heard a rumour about this purchase, so what will it mean for the academy rating? Will they now push up to a tier 2 which surely is delivering one of their promises

