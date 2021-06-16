Portsmouth have their own training home - have they ever been this strong off the pitch before?
Pompey fans have been reacting to the news the club have secured the purchase of their own training facility after a long, nomadic existence renting at various homes. Here’s a selection of those views.
@CowleysCows
For all the criticism on the pitch up until this summer it's hard to know ever of a time we've been stronger off of it.
Great news, can’t wait to see the negative spins on this one……
@IanGray34636197
Good news. Infrastructure in place...now some signings please.
@PompeyIsa
Brilliant owners
@cjsmith1980
Yeah but the Eisners are people who don’t care about the club aren’t they.
@AndrewD03112223
A very good long term move that will be of permanent benefit, well done.
@RayCampbellSays
They are getting there and with the other announcements the future is looking brighter. No doubt players will follow!! PUP!! But I'm sure there will be someone to put a dampener on this as some sort of step back.
Dave Evans-Turner
Prime building land in the future
Glenn Spencer
Dave Evans-Turner new ground - fact.
Spencer Gruchy Calvert
Heard a rumour about this purchase, so what will it mean for the academy rating? Will they now push up to a tier 2 which surely is delivering one of their promises
