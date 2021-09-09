Portsmouth head coach Danny Cowley's key message to Blues fans as he wants supporters to play their part at MK Dons

Stadium MK has a capacity of just over 30,000, which gives fans of travelling clubs the chance to fill an away end that’s much larger than other grounds in League One.

Around 3,000 Pompey fans have already snapped up tickets for the game.

But with plenty still going spare and Cowley keen to get a result over a side who will be in the promotion reckoning at the end of the season, the Blues boss has called on those yet to commit to going to get themselves there.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heading into the game, hosts MK Dons sit one point and three places below Pompey in the League One table having played a game extra.

Cowley said: ‘I believe we've sold around 3,000 tickets for the game on Saturday, so if there’s any body with Portsmouth in their blood and hasn’t got too much to do this weekend, if they could buy a ticket and find their way to Milton Keynes, we’d most certainly really appreciate their support.

‘The fans’ support can have a huge effect, particularly with the way we want to play against a team that’s so possession based.

‘For them to be with us and to be behind us and fuelling our energy, it could be absolutely vital.

Danny Cowley has called on Pompey fans to get to Milton Keynes on Saturday (Photo by Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com)

`We want to try and get the game on our terms, we know how MK Dons want to play, we know they want to dominate the ball.

‘When we went there last year, I think we went with a different team to the team this year, so it’ll be really interesting to see the strides we’ve made.’

Pompey fans’ last visit to Stadium MK was in December 2019, when 5,083 away supporters witnessed a 3-1 defeat.