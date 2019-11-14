Pompey hero Lomana Lualua has moved to Peterborough.

But Blues fans need not worry about having to keep one of the favourites of the Premier League era under wraps.

Lomana Lualua has joined Peterborough Sports

Lualua is instead linking up with non-league outfit Peterborough Sports in the Southern League Premier Central division.

The 38-year-old has moved to the Peterborough area and been offered a deal with the seventh-tier outfit after a stint training with them.

Lualua expressed a desire to return to Pompey in 2017, but a deal never materialised.

The striker was a massive hit with supporters after signing in 2004, scoring 19 goals in 91 appearances.