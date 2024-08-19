It was another draw for Pompey who secured another precious point with a 0-0 stalemate with Luton Town in their first home game of the 2024/25 Championship campaign. Despite the lack of goals, the game was certainly not without its drama with the Hatters goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski being sent off 30 minutes into play.

After time-wasting in the 29th minute, the Belgian keeper then fouled two Pompey stars outside the box in quick succession to receive his second yellow card within three minutes of the first.

While he is certainly not set to receive a mention in WhoScored.com’s ratings this week, the statistics have also failed to put Blues glovesman Will Norris in between the sticks for their Team of the Week. Norris, 31, made a string of incredible saves early on in the first half to keep Pompey firmly in the game.

Speaking after the game to The News, his head coach John Mousinho said of Norris’s performance: “We’re really pleased for Will and it was thoroughly deserved in terms of his picking up man of the match.” After being bizarrely left out of the Team of the Week, here are the 11 stars that did make the cut...

