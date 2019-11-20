Portsmouth hero Ricardo Rocha's message to supporters over Michael Eisner and club's fight for survival

Ricardo Rocha paid tribute to Pompey fans for saving their football club.

And the Blues hero has urged supporters not forget how dark the days were in the recent past as they continue in the Michael Eisner era.

Ricardo Rocha

Some fans have aired their criticism of the current regime over the rate of progress and the hierarchy’s firm support for Kenny Jackett.

But Rocha believes the club he served for three years and through two periods of administration now have the right people at the helm.

The defender is still seen as a firm favourite by the Fratton faithful - but ultimately he feels it’s the supporters who deserve the accolades after what happened in the past.

Rocha said: ‘People say I’m a legend - but the fans are the legends of the club.

‘There is that bond between the fans, the club and the city. It’s all together.

‘You don’t see this often at other clubs.

‘The fans really saved the club. That’s the truth. It’s the fans and supporters’ trust who saved the club.

‘To get to another level they had to find someone who had the money and someone who was honest and going to care for the club.

‘From what I’ve seen, they’ve found the right people.

‘I think they are still learning about football and how to do things.

‘But I think they are developing and the future is bright, I hope.

‘Some fans will always want more or for them to do this or that.

‘But they are doing things when they think it’s the right time to do it.

‘We have to be careful and always remember what happened in the past. We should never forget that.

‘There were very difficult times and we don’t want to go back to those times.

‘So let’s do things properly - and I think we have the right people to do that.’

Rocha was the only first-team player who was at Pompey to see the club come out of two periods of administration in 2010 and 2013.

The former Portuguese international had to sacrifice money to ensure that happened, but felt morally obliged to do so at a club he’s built a close bond with.

Rocha added: ‘We have been at a point where the club could've finished.

‘We have been at a point where we didn’t know what the future held for the club, the workers in the club and the players.

‘But we stood together and what happened was special.

‘The second administration was more difficult than the first one.

‘We were maybe more prepared the first time even if we didn’t like it, but the second one came from nowhere.

‘We had our salaries but I wanted to do everything to help.

‘For me it wasn’t just to think about myself but the other people at the club. We had to think about them.

‘They were going to lose their jobs and we were worried.

‘I made a personal agreement and lost a lot of money.

‘But I was helping the club so it was the right thing to do for me.’