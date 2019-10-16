Have your say

Pompey are hopeful of finding Matt Casey a new loan club by the end of the week following his Hawks frustration.

The centre-back returned to Fratton Park earlier this month after making only two appearances for the Westleigh Park side.

Matt Casey featured only twice for the Hawks. Picture: Dave Haines

Despite claiming victories in both his starts against Taunton and National League South leaders Wealdstone, the arrival of Craig Robson meant Casey was sent back to his parent club.

Hawks boss Paul Doswell decided he wanted more experienced players in his defence.

Casey made his first outing since when skippering the Blues’ reserves during their 2-1 defeat to AFC Bournemouth in the Central League Cup on Tuesday.

And with the 28-day minimum period of his Hawks loan approaching, it means he’ll be able to head back out and continue his promising progress.

Matt Casey in action for Pompey reserves against Bournemouth. Picture: Robin Jones/ Digital South

Pompey are seeking a new switch for Casey.

And Liam Daish revealed the first-year professional may join a new club fairly quickly.

The Blues’ professional development phase coach said: ‘Fair play to Matt, I thought he was excellent and led well in a young team.

‘Hopefully we will get him more game-time or out on loan by the end of this week.

‘He has been great since he came back and just gets on with things.

‘His attitude was spot on against Bournemouth.

He probably doesn’t see himself as a leader. He’ll try to get defenders organised and will communicate – that’s a massive part of being a good defender.

‘Matt is not just developing physically but characteristically with his communication skills and how he talks to his fellow players.

‘He’s basically getting an appreciation of the game.’

Casey signed his maiden professional deal in June.

In total, he’s made three appearances for Pompey, all arriving on the road to the Checkatrade Trophy triumph last season.