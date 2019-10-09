Portsmouth hopeful of Ronan Curtis' Gillingham availability after injury boost

Ronan Curtis has been pencilled in for a Pompey training return on Thursday.

A scan on the winger’s hamstring concern has come back all clear, to the relief of the Blues.

Now they are hoping he will be back in training to be considered for Saturday’s visit of Gillingham.

The problem had ruled Curtis out of Saturday’s 2-1 victory at Doncaster, also forcing his withdrawal from the Republic of Ireland squad for two forthcoming fixtures.

Kenny Jackett had been optimistic the issue would not be long-term.

And assistant boss Joe Gallen is keeping his fingers crossed the Irishman will be on the training pitch on Thursday.

He said: ‘Ronan Curtis’ scan was clear, which is great, so we are hopeful he is going to train on Thursday.

‘I don’t know if he actually will get back in on Thursday, but we are hopeful he’s going to train.

‘He felt something in his hamstring area, so I am hopeful he will train.

‘There’s no damage. Sometimes scans can be clear, but the player still feels something, that’s why I am slightly hesitant to say he definitely will be back Thursday.

‘I want him to be back – and the scan shows no reason why he shouldn’t – but the facts are maybe it’s something else, it’s one for the physio.

‘If he's fit, we need him part of the team, part of the squad, against Gillingham – but let’s see Thursday.’

Jackett had previously revealed will consult the Irish FA over the 23-year-old’s availability for domestic action, should he return from injury this week.