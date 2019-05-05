Have your say

Kenny Jackett hopes Jamal Lowe will be revitalised for the League One play-offs after looking ‘particularly fatigued.’

The Pompey boss left the wing wizard out of his squad in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Accrington.

Jamal Lowe celebrates his goal at Sunderland. Picture: Joe Pepler

Lowe had featured in every League One game this season, but his perpetual presence came to an end.

Jackett admitted he thought Lowe looked jaded in the 3-2 defeat to Peterborough United on Tuesday night – and even in games before that.

The boss feels his busy season, coupled with recently becoming a father for a second time, has taken its toll on Pompey’s 17-goal top scorer.

After finishing fourth in the table, the Blues travel to Sunderland in the play-off semi-final first leg on Saturday.

Jackett feels Lowe will come back rejuvenated after his short respite.

He said: ‘For Jamal, I thought that he looked particularly fatigued on Tuesday night.

‘In three or four games, I don’t think he has quite looked himself.

‘Hopefully this break will freshen him up for next week.

‘There have been a lot of games this season, he’s had a new baby recently and I did feel that fatigue was setting in.

‘I didn’t want his season to just peter out because he is such a key player and a big player for us.

‘I’m sure with a break that next weekend he will be refreshed and looking forward to the play-off games.’

Lowe’s omission meant Jackett was unable to introduce the wideman when Pompey were chasing a winner against Accrington.

However, the manager was still happy with the attacking options he had on the bench.

Jackett added: ‘I thought Ronan Curtis came on well down the right and we still had plenty of options.

‘Omar Bogle and Brett Pitman came on so in terms of forward options, we don’t have bad ones.’