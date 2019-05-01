Portsmouth in the League One playoffs: Dates, tickets, away goals and technology - everything supporters must know

Portsmouth's drama-filled 3-2 loss to Peterborough confirmed their participation in the League One playoffs - so what do Pompey fans need to know?

Here's some pointers about Portsmouth and their impending playoff campaign:

What are they key League One playoff dates?

League One A 1st Leg: Saturday May 11 (kick-off 7:30pm)

League One B 1st Leg: Sunday May 12 (kick-off 12:15pm)

League One A 2nd Leg: Thursday May 16 (kick-off 7.45pm)

League One B 2nd Leg: Friday May 17 (kick-off 7.45pm)

The selection for which fixtures are A and B will be made once the Championship season is completed.

The play-off semi final matches will see the side finishing in third face those who finish sixth, while fourth position will take on fifth.

The higher ranked side play at home in the second leg and, as ever, all ties will be broadcast on Sky Sports.

The League play-off final will then be held on Sunday, May 26 (3pm kick-off).

Who could Portsmouth come up against?

Portsmouth currently sit third in League One with a game left to play, meaning that if they beat Accrington Stanley on the final day, Kenny Jackett's men will face whoever finishes sixth with Charlton and Peterborough battling it out for that all-important final spot.

Pompey, though, could slip as low as fifth should they fail to win against Stanley, but only if both Charlton and Sunderland emerge victorious from their remaining fixtures - in this scenario Portsmouth would play the Addicks due to the Black Cats' superior goal-difference.

Should Portsmouth and Sunderland lose but Charlton win, fourth would play fifth in a repeat of the Checkatrade Trophy Final which Pompey won on penalties.

What is the ticket allocation rule?

In the away leg, Portsmouth will have a right to claim 2,000 tickets for use by its supporters.

Click HERE for full ticket details.

Do away goals count?

Away goals DO NOT count double. If the scores are level after 180 minutes of action then it's straight into extra time .

If it is still level after the additional half-hour then it's straight to the dreaded penalty shootout.

What about a fourth sub?

If either the semi-final or final goes to extra-time, both clubs will be allowed to use a fourth substitute.

Will any technology be in use?

Goal line technology will be available for both League One semi-finals, as well as the final at Wembley.

The EFL has already confirmed that VAR will not be used because it has not been implemented in league competition this season.

What is the prize money?

Each Championship team will gets a basic £2.3 million plus an additional £4.5 million solidarity payment - adding up to £6.7 million.

Second-tier clubs also rake in around four times as much they would normally in League One for hosting Sky Sports games on television - facility fees range from £100,000 to £140,00 depending on what day of the week the match is played,

Pompey also stand to make extra revenue on ticket sales and merchandise, all of which are likely to be a lot higher if a team gains promotion into the Championship.