Portsmouth in the play-offs: Final positions of League One play-off winners over past 15 seasons
Pompey must navigate the League One play-offs if they are to reach the Championship this season.
The Blues’ 3-2 home defeat to Peterborough on Tuesday means they can no longer catch leaders Luton or second-placed Barnsley with a game to play. It’s left Kenny Jackett’s troops facing the drama of the play-offs. Here we take a look at the final positions of the past 15 winners of the League One play-offs.