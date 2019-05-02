Nathan Thompson and Tom Naylor applaud the travelling Pompey faithful at Sunderland

Portsmouth in the play-offs: Final positions of League One play-off winners over past 15 seasons

Pompey must navigate the League One play-offs if they are to reach the Championship this season.

The Blues’ 3-2 home defeat to Peterborough on Tuesday means they can no longer catch leaders Luton or second-placed Barnsley with a game to play. It’s left Kenny Jackett’s troops facing the drama of the play-offs. Here we take a look at the final positions of the past 15 winners of the League One play-offs.

Finished: 4th. Points: 79.

1. Rotherham - 2017-18 winners

Finished: 6th. Points: 73

2. Millwall - 2016/17 winners

Finished: 6th. Points: 74

3. Barnsley - 2015/16 winners

Finished: 3rd. Points: 89

4. Preston - 2014-15 winners

