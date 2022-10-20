Both players suffered the complaints during the second half at The Valley.

Jacobs had to hobble off with a hamstring injury just 16 minutes after being introduced as a half-time substitute, with the 30-year-old looking particularly lively going forward following his entry.

Pack, meanwhile, was feeling the effects of a similar problem, before he was sent off for a second bookable offence just after the hour mark.

Both withdrawals compounded a miserable visit in the capital as Pompey stretched their winless run in League One to four games.

Former Cardiff and Bristol City midfielder Pack will automatically miss Saturday’s trip to Forest Green because of a one-match ban as the Blues attempt to find the momentum they’ve lost in recent games.

However, just like Jacobs – who has only recently returned from a hamstring injury – there’s a chance he could be out for longer as the Blues await news on their scans.

On a more positive note, Danny Cowley is hopeful Reeco Hackett will be fit to travel to The New Lawn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey midfielder Marlon Pack

The winger also suffered an injury in the second half at Charlton, taking a knock to his knee following his introduction as a substitute.

Meanwhile, right-back Joe Rafferty (stomach muscle) and Tom Lowery (hamstring) could finally be back in the first-team fold following their recent spells in the treatment room.

Summarising the injury issues he’s currently facing, Cowley told The News: ‘So we're hopeful both Joe and Tom will be back and available for Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

'Michael Jacobs and Marlon Pack have both had scans and we are awaiting those results.

'Reeco took a nasty one to the knee and we're hopeful he'll be back.’