Pompey front man Brett Pitman has returned to training.

The 31-year-old has missed the Blues’ past four matches with a groin injury.

He limped off during the goalless draw with Gillingham on October 12 – and has been absent ever since.

However, Pitman is back training with his Pompey team-mates ahead of tomorrow night’s visit of Southend to Fratton Park.

It’s unclear at this stage, though, whether the former Ipswich and Bournemouth forward will be fit to feature against Sol Campbell’s side.

Pitman has three goals in 11 appearances for the Blues this season.