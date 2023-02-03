Pompey welcome Barnsley to Fratton Park with no fresh injuries to report.
For a season that has been blighted with a near full-capacity treatment room, that represents good news.
But what’s the latest on the Blues’ walking wounded, after head coach John Mousinho admitted he only had 18 players to chose from for last Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Peterborough?
Well, here’s the latest from the boss himself.
1. Injured Pompey first-teamers
From left: Clark Robertson, Joe Rafferty, Jay Mingi, Tom Lowery and Ronan Curtis
Photo: National World
2. Clark Robertson - groin injury
Mousinho: 'Clark is still quite a few weeks away. We're hopefully looking at the back end of February for him. It wasn't a great injury, not that any injury is great, but it was significant and we don't want to rush him back. He's raring to go and, naturally, he wants to play through pain, he doesn't really mind putting his body through all sorts but we've got to rein him back at bit and make sure he's right. He's desperate to get back out and play but it's just about getting him right and getting him back. He's a massive part of what we can build this season.'
Photo: Jason Brown
3. Joe Rafferty - groin
Mousinho: 'Joe's trained fully with us this week. It's all about monitoring him and getting him fit and making sure he's ready to come back in and play. It will be interesting to see if he's ready to play at the weekend. We'll have to assess him today and see how he is. But it's great for Joe to get back.'
Photo: Jason Brown
4. Jay Mingi - knee injury
Mousinho: 'Jay is slightly longer (away) but is progressing nicely.'
Photo: Jason Brown