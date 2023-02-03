2 . Clark Robertson - groin injury

Mousinho: 'Clark is still quite a few weeks away. We're hopefully looking at the back end of February for him. It wasn't a great injury, not that any injury is great, but it was significant and we don't want to rush him back. He's raring to go and, naturally, he wants to play through pain, he doesn't really mind putting his body through all sorts but we've got to rein him back at bit and make sure he's right. He's desperate to get back out and play but it's just about getting him right and getting him back. He's a massive part of what we can build this season.'

Photo: Jason Brown