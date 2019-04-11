Portsmouth injury update as duo earmarked to return in AFC Bournemouth friendly 

Viv Solomon-Otabor and Dion Donohue’s injury returns have been earmarked for next week.

The duo are set to feature for Pompey reserves’ friendly at AFC Bournemouth on Tuesday.

Viv Solomon-Octaber. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Birmingham loanee Solomon-Otabor has been sidelined for the past three matches after picking up a calf problem in the 2-0 victory over Scunthorpe.

Donohue, meanwhile, came off before half-time in the reserves’ win over the Royal Navy on March 19.

Both will again be absent for Rochdale's trip to Fratton Park on Saturday.

Andy Cannon will also not be involved against his former club, despite playing 70 minutes at Fulham in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Tuesday.

However, the trio are scheduled to face the Cherries at their Canford Arena training ground.

Blues boss Kenny Jackett said: ‘We will be selecting from same group (for Rochdale).

‘The reserve game at Fulham, there was some game-time for Andy Cannon and Bryn Morris.

‘There’s a further game next week which will help them as well.

‘Hopefully we'll be adding Viv Solomon-Otabor and Dion Donohoe to that game next Tuesday, which will help them.

‘But in terms of this weekend, it’s the same group that's been training that will be focused on Rochdale.’

Luke McGee is back in training after suffering a recurrence of his wrist setback.