Ryan Williams’ wait for his first Pompey outing since sealing a return to Fratton Park looks set to continue.

Manager Kenny Jackett has admitted the winger hasn’t fully recovered from the quad injury he picked up during the first week of pre-season – and will not feature in the Blues’ latest pre-season friendly against Crawley on Saturday.

Ryan Williams Picture: Colin Farmery

Williams rejoined Pompey as a free agent last month following the expiry of his contract at Rotherham.

The 25-year-old Australian emerged through the Blues’ academy to make six appearances during the 2011-12 campaign.

He made 41 Championship appearances for Rotherham last season.

Meanwhile, the Crawley game looks to have come too soon for James Bolton (groin) and Oli Hawkins (back).

Both are back training with the first team, but may have to wait for Tuesday’s trip to Woking for their next Pompey run-outs.

Neither player has featured since the 11-0 win against UCD in Dublin.

Speaking to The News, Jacket said: ‘Bolton and Hawkins are back, Williams not quite yet.

‘Both of those will be around for Saturday, but probably more likely playing against Woking on Tuesday.’