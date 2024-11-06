Ahead of Pompey’s match with Preston North End in the EFL Championship at the weekend, John Mousinho provided an update on his squad.

John Mousinho has revealed that Harvey Blair and Paddy Lane could come back in to the reckoning for Pompey this weekend for their game against Preston North End.

Summer signing Blair hasn't been involved in a match day squad since the 1-1 draw with Oxford United. He hasn't made an appearance in their last five matches but having overcome a hamstring injury, he’s fit again, and could be a part of his plans against PNE.

Paddy Lane suffered an Achilles injury in the defeat to Cardiff City towards the end of October and has missed the last three matches. Lane like Blair should return in what is a welcomed boost, as the injury list begins to shorten.

Jordan Williams came off injured against Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday night and he will undergo a few tests with the medical team to assess whether he will be available. Williams was making his first start since coming off injured against Cardiff, and has a suspected hamstring injury.

‘Nothing too bad,’ responded Mousinho when asked about Blair’s injury.

‘He was out for about a week, but he's back now. He trained on Monday, he'll train again today, and he'll be available for the weekend as long as everything goes okay. He's raring to go.

‘Paddy is one that should be returning for the weekend as well. I think it's going to be too soon for Jacob, and I think that's it. All the other lads, it's the status quo, no one will be back in time for the weekend.

‘Jordan, we will find out this afternoon.’

Zak Swanson’s heel injury that has kept him sidelined for the last couple of games has been disclosed. | Getty Images

Williams has been competing with Zak Swanson for a starting berth at right-back, but the latter has missed the last few matches through injury. The former Arsenal youngster hasn't played for the last five games, and the full extent of his injury has now been revealed. He has plantar fasciitis which causes pain in the heel and the bottom of the foot.

As it is a non-contact and non muscle injury, Pompey must simply wait for Swanson to recover. Terry Devlin was played at right-back against Hull City at the weekend, with Williams replacing him in the second half.

Discussing Swanson’s injury, Mousinho saidd: ‘It's his heel, it's plantar fasciitis.

‘It's one of those that takes a bit of rest, and takes a bit of getting the inflammation down. It's very difficult to walk, let alone jog and run. It's something that's not a contact injury or a muscular injury, so it's something we just have to deal with.’