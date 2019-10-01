Have your say

Pompey have secured a place in the second round of the EFL Trophy.

The Blues’ qualification from Southern Group B and berth in the knockout stages has been confirmed after tonight’s round of fixtures.

Norwich under-21s’ 2-1 victory at Crawley means that neither of the clubs can mathematically catch Pompey.

The Canaries collected just three points from their three games, while the Reds have zero points from two matches.

Kenny Jackett’s side are on six points, after defeating Norwich 3-1 and Crawley 1-0 respectively.

Pompey will secure top spot – and a home tie in the last 32 – if they beat Oxford at the Kassam Stadium on Tuesday, October 8.

The Blues are aiming to retain their title after beating Sunderland on penalties at Wembley in March.