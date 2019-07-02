Have your say

Pompey have launched an away season ticket for the forthcoming campaign.

Following consultation with the Tony Goodall Fans' Conference, the Blues have created a scheme to guarantee holders a seat on their League One travels.

It will secure supporters a place at all 23 of Pompey’s league away fixtures, plus potential play-off outings, during the 2019-20 season.

However, the scheme does not include cup competitions, which must be purchased separately.

The Blues’ campaign kicks off at Shrewsbury Town on Saturday, August 3, a league opener which will also mark the debut of the away season ticket.

They can be purchased from the club’s Anson Road ticket office or by calling 0345 646 1898 (option one).

Official Pompey supporter clubs will continue to receive an allocation of tickets for away fixtures, while home season-ticket holders will retain a priority period to purchase before general sale.