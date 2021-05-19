League One dirtiest teams

Portsmouth, Ipswich & Charlton's ranking in the shock 'dirtiest' teams final League One table

Despite a number of pundits still claiming football is no longer a contact sport, 'Why play the ball when you can play the man?' is a footballing philosophy still rife in the game, and League One sides have racked up a whopping 1672 yellow cards between them this season.

By Richie Boon
Wednesday, 19th May 2021, 11:44 am

Here, we take a look (via WhoScored stats) at the 2020/21 League One season's disciplinary figures including fouls, bookings, red cards, and examine where Portsmouth rank among every other third-tier side in the 'dirtiest' teams league table.

We've awarded half a point for a foul, one point for a yellow, three for two yellows followed by a red, and five for a straight red. The teams are ranked from cleanest to dirtiest, and we've also included each team's most ill-disciplined player for good measure:

1. Crewe Alexandra - Total score: 314

Fouls: 512. Yellow cards: 53. Second yellow then red: 0. Straight red cards: 1. Worst disciplined player: Omar Beckles.

Photo: Clive Brunskill

Buy photo

2. Rochdale AFC - Total score: 322

Fouls: 490. Yellow cards: 62. Second yellow then red: 0. Straight red cards: 3. Worst disciplined player: Oliver Rathbone.

Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY

Buy photo

3. Doncaster Rovers - Total score: 329

Fouls: 541. Yellow cards: 58. Second yellow then red: 0. Straight red cards: 0. Worst disciplined player: Joe Wright.

Photo: Joe Portlock

Buy photo

4. Milton Keynes Dons - Total score: 334

Fouls: 506. Yellow cards: 81. Second yellow then red: 0. Straight red cards: 0. Worst disciplined player: David Kasumu.

Photo: Mike Hewitt

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 6