Portsmouth, Ipswich & Charlton's ranking in the shock 'dirtiest' teams final League One table
Despite a number of pundits still claiming football is no longer a contact sport, 'Why play the ball when you can play the man?' is a footballing philosophy still rife in the game, and League One sides have racked up a whopping 1672 yellow cards between them this season.
Wednesday, 19th May 2021, 11:44 am
Here, we take a look (via WhoScored stats) at the 2020/21 League One season's disciplinary figures including fouls, bookings, red cards, and examine where Portsmouth rank among every other third-tier side in the 'dirtiest' teams league table.
We've awarded half a point for a foul, one point for a yellow, three for two yellows followed by a red, and five for a straight red. The teams are ranked from cleanest to dirtiest, and we've also included each team's most ill-disciplined player for good measure:
