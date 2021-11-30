The Government could potentially introduce a number of regulations into football this winter in a bid to combat coronavirus.

In the case of Plan B, restrictions could come into effect at just seven days’ notice, impacting any games attracting an attendance of 10,000 or more.

In order to attend matches, supporters aged 18 and above could be required to show an up-to-date NHS Covid pass proving they have received both vaccinations.

According to a Pompey statement: ‘It is not yet clear whether the checks would be mandatory for every supporter or spot checks on a mandatory minimum number of spectators would be required.

‘The EFL and Premier League are working hard with the government to understand more about how the measures would impact on football.

‘EFL clubs are conscious that these checks – whether mandatory or random – would certainly lead to increased queuing time at turnstiles.

‘The club are already working through and planning a series of contingency measures to minimise disruption on match-days, but supporters can also play their part by being personally ready for any potential introduction of Covid Plan B, especially given the measures would be introduced at just seven days’ notice.

Pompey have announced contingency plans should the Government introduce 'Plan B'. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages/PinP

‘We recommend that supporters register now for the digital Covid pass and download it to the wallet on their phone.

‘This would make it easily accessible without having to sign to access the app on arrival at venues where the pass is required.

‘At Fratton Park, this would save considerable time at our turnstiles. We would also advise that you carry a printed copy of the pass in case you suffer battery loss on your phone, the app fails or should there be an unexpected loss of connectivity at the stadium.

‘If you have not received both vaccinations or do not have an NHS Covid pass, or are officially exempt from vaccination for medical reasons, then we are awaiting confirmation as to whether proof of a negative lateral flow test from 48 hours before kick-off would be accepted.

‘Portsmouth Football Club will provide regular updates as and when we receive further information from the EFL and government.

‘We will also make all fans aware of the precise measures needed to attend games at Fratton Park should Covid Plan B need to be implemented.’

A digital Covid pass can be obtained through the NHS app or there is the option to request an NHS Covid Pass letter.

A card stamped upon receiving vaccinations would not be accepted as proof.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron