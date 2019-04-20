Portsmouth issue warning to fans after pyro incident during dramatic Burton Albion win

POMPEY have issued a warning to supporters after an incident involving a pyrotechnic device during the win over Burton Albion.

Matt Clarke scored a dramatic stoppage time winner as the Blues triumphed 2-1 at the Pirelli Stadium on Friday afternoon.

However during the scenes of wild celebrations among Pompey fans, a pyrotechnic was let off forcing disabled fans to have to be moved.

The incident was highlighted on social media, with Twitter account @PompeyfcCop writing: ‘To the person that set the pyro off after the goal.

‘Fellow @officialpompey fans in the disabled area had to move away after being effected (sic) by the smoke. CCTV is being reviewed. #pompey @Police_BAFC.’

A pyrotechnic device was let off after Pompey's dramatic late winner. (Photo by Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com)

Staffordshire Police have said that they are working with Burton Albion and Pompey to ‘identify any person involved in this matter’ with video footage from the match being reviewed.

The @Police_BAFC added ‘Is it really worth it?’

Following the pyro incident at the Pirelli Stadium yesterday, Portsmouth FC have issued a warning to fans about such devices.

With the club reminding supporters that it is illegal to bring them into football grounds and can ruin other fans enjoyment of the game.

A Pompey spokesperson said: ‘Portsmouth Football Club would like to warn supporters that any person found to be in possession of a pyrotechnic device in or around a football stadium faces a potential banning order and could face criminal charges.

‘The club could also be subject to heavy fines and potentially even receive supporter or points-related sanctions.

‘We appreciate the passion of our fans, but bringing a pyrotechnic device into a football ground is illegal and can also spoil the enjoyment of fellow supporters.’

Colin Farmey, who is head of safeguarding and inclusion at the club, said: ‘Can I just add pyros are dangerous and especially hazardous to people who are unable to get away from their consequences easily.

‘Time for them to stop.’

The Sorting Events (Control of Alcohol etc.) Act 1985 states that it is an offence for a person to enter or attempt to enter a football ground while in possession of a flare, smoke bomb or firework.