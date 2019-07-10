Pompey are exploring loan destinations for Petar Durin.

The highly-regarded keeper is still eligible for youth-team duty during the forthcoming season.

However, Kenny Jackett is keen to send the Croatian under-18 international into non-league to aid his development.

Durin, who arrived in July 2018 from Italian club Atalanta, is among four keepers on the Blues’ books.

Craig MacGilivray and Alex Bass are currently with the first-team squad during their tour to Dublin.

Meanwhile, Luke McGee has stayed on the south coast as he seeks a new club, having fallen out of favour.

Pompey keeper Petar Durin Picture: Habibur Rahman

As for Durin, Jackett is keen to find a loan taker to provide first-team experience.

Pompey’s boss said: ‘Although Petar is under-19, he will be able to play for the youth team next year because you can play an over-age goalkeeper.

‘Similarly, we have some ideas of people who want to take him and play in non-league, so I think in terms of his game time it’s where it is going to be.

‘Also, for a young foreign goalkeeper to go out into football here will be very good for him, and we are pleased with that scenario.

‘He can supplement his games by playing in the youth team, while there are loan options for him, which we will take up.

‘He is also training with the first team (in England), even though he’s not necessarily in the first-team picture.’

Durin spent a brief time on loan with Bognor last season, appearing for their senior team.

He also featured 11 times for the Blues’ academy, while was named on the first-team bench for the 2-0 Checkatrade Trophy success at Southend in January.

Durin has spent the first half of this week with the academy squad being put through their paces at HMS Temeraire.