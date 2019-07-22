Alex Bass spoke of his disappointment after missing out on silverware with Torquay.

Injuries and an early recall to Pompey meant the goalkeeper couldn’t play a major part in the Gulls’ National League South title-winning campaign.

Bass moved to Plainmoor on a season-long loan last summer but made only eight appearances.

The Blues academy graduate was first sidelined with a groin problem before picking up a knee setback which kept him out for a prolonged period.

When he returned to full fitness, Bass found it tough to dislodge stopper Shaun MacDonald.

He was then brought back to Fratton Park by Kenny Jackett in December after Luke McGee suffered a wrist complaint and served as No2 to Craig MacGillivray for the rest of the campaign.

Torquay went on to win the National League South by 10 points.

Bass admits he’d have liked to have played more games last term, featuring only once for the Blues after his return.

But he knows more opportunities will arise.

Bass said: ‘It was a real shame I had the injuries I picked up.

‘It kind of killed my season. Torquay were doing well at the time and it was hard for me to get my place back.

‘While I was away, Shaun played very well. When I wasn’t there, they basically won every game.

‘I knew it wasn’t going to be easy to get back into the team. I got a couple of games and then got a call from the gaffer saying I had to come back because of Luke’s injury.

‘It was a shame, I’d have liked to have played more games.

‘As a young goalkeeper, it’s hard to get opportunities. For a team like Torquay in that league to give me a chance, it looked a really good opportunity and it’s a shame it didn’t work out but more will come.

‘They had a good season and ended up romping the league. It’s a shame I wasn’t a part of that and I wish them all the best for this season.’